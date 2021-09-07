CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Gas prices for Labor Day are highest in 7 years

By Evan Jones
Mercury
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to take one last trip for Labor Day weekend? You will be feeling some pain at the gas pump. Gas prices in Berks County have settled to averages above $3 per gallon as demand increased with a sharp rise in summer travel. In fact, GasBuddy, which monitors gas prices across the country, said Labor Day weekend prices will be the highest since 2014. It expects the national average to be $3.20 per gallon, which is almost a dollar more than a year ago.

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Greensboro, PA
State
Louisiana State
Berks County, PA
Traffic
County
Berks County, PA
City
Houston, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Refineries#Labor Day Weekend#Infrastructure#Aaa#Colonial Pipeline
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy