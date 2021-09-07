Gas prices for Labor Day are highest in 7 years

Looking to take one last trip for Labor Day weekend? You will be feeling some pain at the gas pump. Gas prices in Berks County have settled to averages above $3 per gallon as demand increased with a sharp rise in summer travel. In fact, GasBuddy, which monitors gas prices across the country, said Labor Day weekend prices will be the highest since 2014. It expects the national average to be $3.20 per gallon, which is almost a dollar more than a year ago.