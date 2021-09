In the aftermath of the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet, the Vancouver Canucks were concerned that another team may decide to do the same with Elias Pettersson. Elliotte Friedman noted as much in his latest podcast. “The one team that has been concerned about an offer sheet all summer has been Vancouver,” he said. “When they saw what happened with Kotkaniemi they wondered ‘uh oh will that happen to us’ with Pettersson.”

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO