Casa Bonita To Undergo Renovation, Food And Menu To Be Updated

Church's Chicken knows you have a lot of choices if you're craving fast food fried chicken. You could go to Chick-fil-A, KFC, or Popeyes, too. But what are you going to get as a side order at any of these three chains? KFC's "sides" menu and the same menu at Chick-fil-A both offer macaroni and cheese. If you have a hankering for mashed potatoes, then you can go to KFC again, but you'll also find them on Popeyes' menu. If you like coleslaw, well, you can probably find it in any high school cafeteria in America — or again, Popeyes and KFC. Not to be outdone, Chick-fil-A is the place to go to get a Kale Crunch salad. Then again, that may just be for people who think kale somehow balances out whatever you're getting from the deep fryer.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO