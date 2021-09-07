Casa Bonita To Undergo Renovation, Food And Menu To Be Updated
Yes you read that right. With the new owners Trey and Matt taking over Casa Bonita they plan on making some changes to the establishment. Our sources have confirmed that Casa Bonita will be undergoing renovation some time next year and the food and menu will be updated. But don’t panic the one item that will not change is the Sopapillas. We can only imagine what the South Park creators will do with this iconic restaurant, the possibilities are endless with these guys on board.imfromdenver.com
Comments / 0