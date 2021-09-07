CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Casa Bonita To Undergo Renovation, Food And Menu To Be Updated

By I'm From Denver
imfromdenver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes you read that right. With the new owners Trey and Matt taking over Casa Bonita they plan on making some changes to the establishment. Our sources have confirmed that Casa Bonita will be undergoing renovation some time next year and the food and menu will be updated. But don’t panic the one item that will not change is the Sopapillas. We can only imagine what the South Park creators will do with this iconic restaurant, the possibilities are endless with these guys on board.

imfromdenver.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

Casa Delicia putting food truck in park, moving into downtown Fargo restaurant

FARGO — A mainstay of downtown Fargo’s late-night food truck scene and the weekly Red River Market is set to open its own brick-and-mortar restaurant. Casa Delicia Eatery, operated by Marcel Sanchez, is set to open a stationary restaurant and, for the most part, put the food truck in park for good. Sanchez, who was born in California but grew up in Mexico City, reported to The Forum that his aim is to make the restaurant and catering events his primary focus.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casa Bonita#South Park#Food Drink#Food And Menu
Only In Michigan

8 Slow-Paced Small Towns Near Detroit Where Life Is Still Simple

While most of us adore the bustling vibe of the Motor City, there’s plenty to be said for escaping the hustle and bustle of Detroit from time to time. Luckily for us, Metro Detroit sits within convenient driving distance of many small, laid-back towns and villages. When you’re ready to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet, venture to one of these eight lovely destinations and take a break from it all.
DETROIT, MI
Mashed

Church's Chicken Just Added This Fall Comfort Food To Its Menu

Church's Chicken knows you have a lot of choices if you're craving fast food fried chicken. You could go to Chick-fil-A, KFC, or Popeyes, too. But what are you going to get as a side order at any of these three chains? KFC's "sides" menu and the same menu at Chick-fil-A both offer macaroni and cheese. If you have a hankering for mashed potatoes, then you can go to KFC again, but you'll also find them on Popeyes' menu. If you like coleslaw, well, you can probably find it in any high school cafeteria in America — or again, Popeyes and KFC. Not to be outdone, Chick-fil-A is the place to go to get a Kale Crunch salad. Then again, that may just be for people who think kale somehow balances out whatever you're getting from the deep fryer.
RESTAURANTS
viralhatch.com

What’s happening with Cracking Barrel? Is it really closing down?

If you’re looking for the sweet, homemade taste of Southern food, then the first thing that pops up in your mind must be the Cracker Barrel. It’s been in our lives for far too long, with the first outlet being launched back in the 1960s. The owner, Dan Evins, decided to open the first outlet in his home state Tennessee. The Cracker Barrel employees were prepping everything from their pancakes to their cornbread, which continues to be the practice in the restaurant even today. There are many popular items on their menu, and their customers love each and every one of them. Cracker Barrel has sold more than 11 million Chicken n’ Dumplings the last year – 11 MILLION! Some of their other popular items include chicken tenders, pancakes, moon pies, bacon, and more.
RESTAURANTS
813area.com

Best BBQ Joints With Burnt Ends in Tampa

For barbecue enthusiasts, you may be searching for the best bbq joints with burnt ends in Tampa. This guide has all the best places to eat barbecue in Tampa and where to find some of the best barbecue restaurants in Tampa. Go on and try Tampa burnt ends as this guide showcases all the most flavored, charcoal, and burnt pieces of meat.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tampa Bay Times

At Tampa’s Bayou Bodega, wash down a po-boy with some natural wine

TAMPA — When Robert Sickler first walked into the narrow building on Davis Islands, it immediately reminded him of New Orleans. The slender space recalled the shotgun homes of the Marigny and the Baywater neighborhoods; the exposed brick facade, artwork covering the walls and small counter at the front brought to mind a French Quarter cafe.
TAMPA, FL
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander Brewing Company beer wins national contest

Local News Published 09/12/2021 4:45PM, Last Updated 09/13/2021 1:24PM. Rhinelander - This year's US Open Beer Championship recognized two Rhinelander beers as winners. The Rhinelander Brewing Company entered five beers into the contest with more than 8,000 other entries. Ultimately, it was their Magnum XL bourbon barrel-aged double IPA that took gold and the Hodag Irish Red Ale that took silver. The Magnum XL is unique as an IPA while the Irish Red Ale is special for sentimental reasons.
RHINELANDER, WI
Time Out Global

Casa Restaurant by Remy Lefebvre

Chef Remy Lefebvre has never quite felt at home. His nomadic journey started in France, before moving to the Ivory Coast of Africa where he spent his formative years at. He then went on to countries all over the world: Mexico, Spain, the Middle East, India, Hong Kong, the Caribbean, and now, Singapore. Along the way, he worked in kitchens to earn a living, developed an interest in the culinary arts, and built a unique perspective in cooking.
RESTAURANTS
CleanTechnica

Plant-Based Foods Are On My Favorite Restaurant Menu?

With issues of climate change and sustainability becoming increasingly urgent, many experts advise us to try to limit our consumption of meat, so plant-based foods are becoming more common these days on restaurant menus. The trend toward plant-based menu items originated with a veggie burger, but now plant-based options are becoming available in all sorts of categories.
FOOD & DRINKS
813area.com

Where To Drink The Best Milkshake in Tampa

Looking for where to drink the best milkshake in Tampa? These ice cream shops in Tampa are your best bet for picking up the best milkshakes in Tampa. Hand crafted artisan ice cream. All homemade locally. Flavors that are designed to enhance your palate. From Plain Jane to Goat Cheese Habanero with Raspberry!
TAMPA, FL
reviewjournal.com

Superfrico promises menu of ‘Italian-American psychedelic’ food

Spiegelworld, parent of the shows “Absinthe” and “Opium,” has announced menu selections for Superfrico, the company’s first restaurant, set to open Sept. 24, and the cuisine will be appropriately out-there. Get ready for “Italian-American psychedelic,” but have no fear — it won’t be too mind-altering. “It’s really more about breaking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Only In Michigan

These 7 Cider And Donut Mills Around Detroit Will Put You In The Mood For Fall

The arrival of autumn is a magical time in Metro Detroit. Leaves begin to change colors, the air is crisp with changing temperatures, and harvest season makes its appearance with full force. While the tricks and treats of Halloween are one major draw during the fall, other Detroiters are particularly fond of less spooky activities – and these seven fantastic cider and donut mills will get you ready for the new season.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy