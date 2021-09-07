CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tigard, OR

WashCo cities adopt more stringent mask policies for employees

By Kelcie Grega
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKN3w_0bpNaIvS00 Unvaccinated employees of Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard will be required to wear a KN95 mask or similar.

Before leaving the home for work in the morning, some city employees in Oregon will need to remember their wallet, keys — and KN95 mask.

Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard, Washington County's three largest cities, will join several other Oregon cities in implementing more stringent mask policies on employees to combat the latest coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant.

Starting Friday, Sept. 17, Beaverton public-facing officials and employees who are unvaccinated will be required to either wear a city-provided KN95 respirator, a double mask or face covering, or a mask brace or fitter that improves the efficiency of the mask.

"We are encouraging our employees to lead by example and practice actions that will help reduce the spread and transmission of the coronavirus," said Beaverton City Manager Jenny Haruyama, who took the reins at City Hall late last month. "This is an opportunity to further health and safety within our communities and avoid unnecessary closures as we continue to stress access and availability of vaccinations."

Hillsboro city employees who are unvaccinated are required to wear a city-provided KN95 respirator.

"The health and safety of our city personnel and community members during this pandemic remains a top priority, and this enhanced mask policy provides an opportunity to amplify this effort while also supporting the state's efforts to combat the spread and impact of COVID-19," said Hillsboro City Manager Robby Hammond. "At its core, we are asking staff to employ stronger measures to protect colleagues, their families, and community members, and we are grateful to all of our city employees for everything they are doing to stay safe during this challenging time."

Beaverton and Hillsboro officials said that because the vast majority of their city workforce has public-facing roles, an enhanced mask policy to curb the delta surge seemed more prudent than ever.

Tigard has instituted a similar policy. Officials said that starting Monday, Sept. 13, all unvaccinated city staff in Tigard will be required to wear a KN95 mask while at work.

While Washington County has the second-highest vaccination rate in the state, COVID-19 cases are the highest they've been since early January, when the vast majority of the nation was still unvaccinated. New hospitalizations continue to trend upward as well, with the seven-day average recorded at 104 hospitalizations on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Visitors who enter city buildings are required to wear face coverings that meet the Oregon Health Authority's guidelines. They are also encouraged to maintain physical distancing and practice effective hygiene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Brian Decker announces bid for Washington County DA

The Beaverton resident and public defender has support from several prominent Oregon progressives. A Beaverton public defender says he will challenge incumbent Kevin Barton for the office of Washington County district attorney. Beaverton resident Brian Decker is an attorney with Metropolitan Public Defender, where he serves disadvantaged children, according to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Tigard, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Beaverton, OR
Health
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Hillsboro, OR
Health
Tigard, OR
Health
City
Tigard, OR
Washington County, OR
Health
County
Washington County, OR
Portland Tribune

Former Tektronix CEO Bill Walker dies at 90

Walker was born in a rural cabin in Missouri. He would go on to lead one of Beaverton's most prominent tech companies. Behind Bill Walker's "aw shucks" Missouri demeanor was a "tough-minded" managing engineer, wrote Marshall Lee in his book on the history of Beaverton company Tektronix. The former Tektronix...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Aug. 16-25, 2021

Over 10 days, calls include: assaulting an officer, a meth bust, and a stolen computer at Outback Steakhouse. Officers arrested a 51-year-old man at the Beaverton Transit Center, 4050 S.W. Lombard Ave., for drinking in public. Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on Southwest Hall Boulevard for assault of a public...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Key takeaways from Beaverton City Council voters' forum

Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg and Jerome Sibayan answered questions from the community as they battle for Position 1 . From questions about COIVD-19 recovery to accusations of co-conspiring with "antifa," Beaverton's latest virtual voters' forum for Council Position 1 candidates addressed quite a few things that have been at the cusp of Beavertonians' minds for several months.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety
Portland Tribune

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 9, 2021

The Times hears from readers worried about the pandemic and indoor dining in Beaverton schools. Concerned about the 'other' respiratory virus surge. As a pediatric nurse at a children's hospital here in Oregon, I have watched with concern as other parts of the country deal with a COVID-19 surge at the same time they are grappling with an unseasonable surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Public weighs in on redistricting, but will it matter?

Legislative committees get an earful from skeptical citizens about the proposed maps. A video diaspora of lawmakers, an alphabet soup of proposals, echoing audio, dead air and a buzzer that cut off testimony at three minutes marked the first day of legislative hearings on 2021 redistricting plans Wednesday. The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portland Tribune

Westside Economic Alliance names new executive director

Gail Greenman, a West Linn resident and former Oregon Farm Bureau lobbyist, will lead the regional group. Gail Greenman took the reins this week at the WEA, a business advocacy group in Washington and west Clackamas counties. Greenman, who lives in West Linn, previously worked as director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, a lobbying position.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Back-to-school in Beaverton brings mixed emotions

While some student and teachers are overjoyed to be back in class, some are staying hyper-vigilant. For Kinnaman Elementary School Principal Ashlee Hudson, seeing the smiling eyes of her masked students for the first time in a year and a half was "pure magic." "Just the absolute joy on the...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Beaverton Valley Times

Wyden, Bonamici visit Oak Hills fire station on Labor Day

'We honor you every day,' senator says as he and representative meet TVF&R crew north of Beaverton.The crew at the Oak Hills station of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue in northeast Washington County greeted a couple of visitors on their way back to Washington, D.C. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, whose 1st District includes Washington County, and U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said their stopovers were a reminder that many people work on Labor Day, which honors workers. "We know there are so many people who are working on Labor Day," Bonamici, a Democrat from Beaverton, said. "This is a way to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Food Project brings mutual aid ethos to suburbs

Inca Gutner took inspiration from Portland Free Fridge to start a mutual aid network in Beaverton. The Portland metro area has seen an increasing interest in mutual aid networks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, historic wildfires, and national protests calling for racial justice and police accountability. The pandemic...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Lori Baker to head finances at NWRESD

She comes to the education service district with more than 30 years of experience in public finance and auditing. The Northwest Regional Education Service District is getting a new chief financial officer with decades of experience in finance and public service. Lori Baker currently serves as the chief financial officer and business services director for the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District. Baker previously served as chief financial officer for Portland Public Schools and the director of financial services for TriMet. She comes to the Northwest Regional ESD with more than 30 years of experience in governmental finance, public...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Let's create a fleet of clean-energy heavy-duty vehicles

Sara Wright is transportation program director for Oregon Environmental Council. This summer Oregon is experiencing an extended fire season and extreme heat, unlike anything we've ever seen before. Yet, the weather this year may be mild by future standards if we don't take more immediate action to address the climate crisis.
TRAFFIC
Portland Tribune

Washington County promotes new public health manager

Marie Boman-Davis has been an integral part of the county's COVID-19 response. Washington County announced it has promoted Marie Boman-Davis to public health manager Tuesday, Sept. 7. Boman-Davis replaces Tricia Mortell, who retired in July and held the leadership role the past seven years. Boman-Davis has been the county's epidemiology...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County commissioners to hold town hall

The meeting will cover the county's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act and plans for spending relief money. Washington County commissioners will answer questions from the community at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning, Sept. 18. County Chair Kathryn Harrington and the other four elected commissioners —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
37
Followers
536
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy