Calli Hardison was solid innings in the pitching circle for East Hall, going five innings and gave up five hits in a 2-0 loss to Jefferson on Tuesday.

Hardison didn’t allow any walks.

At the plate, Gracie Ausborn and Brooke Hewell each had a pair of hits for the Lady Vikings.

