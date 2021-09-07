Cotopaxi Launches Fall 2021 Collection

Salt Lake City, UT. (Sept 7, 2021) – Outdoor gear and apparel brand and certified B Corp Cotopaxi, is excited to announce the release of their complete Fall 2021 Collection. In 2021, Cotopaxi is on track to assist 1 million people experiencing extreme poverty by the end of the year through the Cotopaxi Foundation. Thus far this year, they have taken concrete steps to holistically address their impact on the world, becoming Climate Neutral Certified on Earth Day 2021. They offset 100% of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through third-party verified projects. Additionally, cotopaxi put into place ambitious carbon reduction plans. Of particular note, is their total GHG output, which is definitively low by industry standards due in large part to the commitment to using repurposed, recycled, or otherwise responsible materials in manufacturing. The repurposed, recycled, or responsibly sourced materials can be found throughout Cotopaxi’s entire Fall 2021 collection.