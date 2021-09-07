CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Cotopaxi Launches Fall 2021 Collection

By OutsidePR
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 6 days ago

Salt Lake City, UT. (Sept 7, 2021) – Outdoor gear and apparel brand and certified B Corp Cotopaxi, is excited to announce the release of their complete Fall 2021 Collection. In 2021, Cotopaxi is on track to assist 1 million people experiencing extreme poverty by the end of the year through the Cotopaxi Foundation. Thus far this year, they have taken concrete steps to holistically address their impact on the world, becoming Climate Neutral Certified on Earth Day 2021. They offset 100% of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through third-party verified projects. Additionally, cotopaxi put into place ambitious carbon reduction plans. Of particular note, is their total GHG output, which is definitively low by industry standards due in large part to the commitment to using repurposed, recycled, or otherwise responsible materials in manufacturing. The repurposed, recycled, or responsibly sourced materials can be found throughout Cotopaxi’s entire Fall 2021 collection.

outsidebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Peloton Launches a Private Label Apparel Brand With a Bold Collection Ideal for the Fall

Peloton is making further inroads into apparel. Today, the interactive fitness platform announced the launch of its private label apparel brand, Peloton Apparel. With the announcement, the company also revealed its debut collection, a fall ’21 range featuring men’s, women’s and gender-neutral looks. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially launch Peloton Apparel, a brand that has been influenced by our amazing instructors and at its core is centered around supporting our members,” Peloton VP of apparel Jill Foley said in a statement. “With each collection, we’re offering reliable pieces that support your sweatiest days, your busiest days, your rest days and beyond....
APPAREL
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Launches Debut ‘Planet Doja’ NFT Collection

Doja Cat is the latest artist to jump on the NFT wave. The multi Platinum singer and rapper has joined forces with the Green NFT platform, OneOf to launch her debut NFT collection. OneOf is built on the Tezos blockchain and backed by Quincy Jones along with other A-list artists and environmental organizations. They are aiming to bring affordable NFTs to fans, purchasable with credit and debit cards in 150 FIAT currencies, as well as using Tez (XTZ) and other major cryptocurrencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themusicuniverse.com

Jana Kramer launches capsule collection with LULUSIMONSTUDIO

LULUSIMONSTUDIO x Jana Kramer collaborate on empowering capsule collection. Witty and bold womenswear brand, LULUSIMONSTUDIO just launched a special collection with Jana Kramer. Designed to empower women, the LULUSIMONSTUDIO x Jana Kramer Capsule Collection consists of five uplifting tees inspired by Kramer’s strength and role as a mother. “I just...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Maxim

Breitling Launches Watch Collection Inspired By Classic American Muscle Cars

Swiss watchmakers often focus today's most extreme supercars, like the Richard Millle x McLaren Speedtail or Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini Squadra Corse collabs. That's why Breitling's new trio of American muscle-inspired chronographs is a breath of fresh air. The 1960s era cars in question are the Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Complex

Fear of God Essentials Unveils Fall ’21 Collection

Fresh off his collaboration with New Era to deliver baseball-inspired caps, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Essentials imprint has just unveiled its Fall ‘21 collection, which includes various soft earth tones and thick woven pieces. Lorenzo took to Instagram to share one of the looks included. Like past collections, Essentials...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
beautypackaging.com

Unwrapped Life Launches Plastic-Free Collection of Grooming Essentials for Men

SCRUB/SHAVE—Bar This body/shave bar cleans, without drying skin out -- featuring a lather ideal for shaving, and/or scrubbing, all over. With a combination of calendula extract to soothe the skin, caffeine extract to tighten pores and reduce the appearance of redness, and kelp extract to provide antioxidant protection from signs of aging, this bar does it all. A blend of essential oils completes the ritual, with top notes of spearmint and black pepper.
SKIN CARE
prima.co.uk

IKEA launch 3 new home and furniture collections for autumn/winter 2021

Last season, the Swedish retailer made the decision to move away from seasonal trends and instead encourage longevity with sustainable choices through their 'transitions'. This autumn/winter, they are focussing on the small ways we can all adapt and change our homes by investing in longer-lasting items that can be used over and over again.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Recycled Materials#B Corp Cotopaxi#The Cotopaxi Foundation#Ghg#Cada D A Collection#The Teca Collection#Rds#Moda#Dwr
The Independent

Reformation launches second ‘Ref Active’ activewear collection

Reformation is the sustainable fashion brand that everyone wants a piece of right now, counting Adele, Emily Ratajkowsi, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift among its many celebrity fans. In fact, Swift wore the yellow Joyce dress in her debut TikTok video that went viral on Monday. The Los Angeles-born label has just launched its first-ever print activewear collection (the brand’s first activewear line launched earlier this year), Ref Active, which is now available to shop on Thereformation.com. The 11 piece collection includes a jumpsuit, pair of leggings, dress, sports bras, bodysuit and pair of bike shorts. It uses two popular...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

AMI Fall Winter 2021 Collection Celebrates the f.AMI.ly

AMI has collaborated with American photographer and dancer, Luis Alberto Rodriguez, on a Fall Winter 2021 campaign, featuring real people from various walks of life. Named ‘f.AMI.ly’, the campaign marks the first collaboration Rodriguez, and the Parisian house. FALL WINTER 2021 CAMPAIGNS. Conveying a variety of feelings, each photo is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RideApart

Moto Guzzi And Boot Maker Timberland Launch Collab Collection

Over the past 100 years, Moto Guzzi has produced some of the most iconic and classically styled motorcycles in history. The folks at Timberland also produce classic pieces, but the American footwear company has only been at it since 1973. Despite the age gap, Moto Guzzi and Timberland share the same affinity for craftsmanship and timeless form. Now, the two companies are fusing their passions into the Moto Guzzi X Timberland collection.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Highsnobiety

FRAME Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook

Editor's Notes: Denim-centric American label FRAME prefers a pretty low-key presence, letting its selection of quietly luxe clothing do the talking. FRAME's menswear line, as no-nonsense as its architectural namesake, is undergoing a rebirth but, even still. FRAME is playing its cards close to the chest. Rather than espousing the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Adidas Originals Launches ‘Blue Version’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. Adidas Originals is launching its inaugural ready-to-wear collection, “Blue Version,” today. Two years in the works, the debut fall 2021 collection pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage by melding traditional sportswear and brand codes with luxe materials, unconventional cuts, elevated silhouettes and a distinct, fashion-forward point of view. “Let’s start with color,” Adidas senior director, design (Statement, Y-3 and Luxury), Stefano Pierre Beruschi said over Zoom from Herzogenaurach, Germany, where the sportswear giant is based. “Blue Version is the name I came up with because I wanted it to be anchored in something...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Swatch Launches BIG BOLD PLANETS Four-Piece Capsule Collection

Continuing Swatch’s love of all things extra terrestrial continues with the four-piece BIG BOLD PLANETS collection. The 47mm quartz quartet makes bold use of purple, orange, green and blue with each watch featuring a distinct design. Touchdown (purple) features a launch countdown, Oops! (orange) makes use of printed and physical...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

AFFXWRKS Unveils its Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Kiko Kostadinov is shaking things up at AFFIX WORKS for Fall/Winter 2021. Going forward, the radio show-turned-label will go by AFFXWRKS. To say Kiko Kostadinov has been busy would be an understatement. Last year, ASICS announced that Kiko and his team would be taking their collaborations a step further, working closely to develop ten styles per season for the SportStyle category. Since then, the DNA of SportsStyle has undergone a complete evolution, giving the sub-division exciting new energy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Karl Lagerfeld Launches First NFT Collectible

Karl Lagerfeld has officially announced the launch of its debut limited-edition NFT collection on the fashion digital platform, The Dematerialised. The NFT collection pays homage to the iconic designer on his birthday and features an animated character of the unmistakable silhouette of the late Karl Lagerfeld. The digital figurines are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
archiproducts.com

Crossville Launches Shades 2.0 Tile Collection

10/09/2021 - Crossville announced the launch of its new Shades 2.0 porcelain tile collection. The unique appearance of this line carries the cachet of the original Shades by Crossville even further with 13 elemental hues, patterned accent tile, and a range of size formats. “We created Shades 2.0 to answer...
INTERIOR DESIGN
perfumerflavorist.com

Literie Launches Fall Inspired Candles

Literie has launched two new fall scents, “I Have a Cabin Upstate” and “Brunch in the West Village.”. Made with a soy and coconut wax blend and paired with high-quality fragrance oils, each scent captures iconic smells of New York. “I Have a Cabin Upstate” holds notes of smoke and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

ARKET Launch Winter Ready Nordic Outdoors Collection

ARKET embraces the imminent crisp winter season with its new Nordic Outdoors collection, captured in the landscapes of Jamtland; a nod to its cool Swedish heritage. Crafted with considered comfort for optimal wilderness exploration, the Nordic Outdoors collection typifies ARKET’s uncomplicated and practical design approach. Natural wool fleeces, quilted overshirts and recycled polyester-blend raincoats feature in the collection as lightweight layer-able tops, easy to swap out with other versatile pieces. Pile jackets in stone grey and charcoal black, and a particular alpaca jumper offer assured warmth through the winter months.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy