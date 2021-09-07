CAKE and Polestar Present an Innovative Solution for Urban Mobility

Car queues, crowded subways, occupied parking lots and poor air quality – the list of problems with mobility in cities is growing, a realization which recently has some governments reacting. From Paris’ car-ban in its city center to Barcelona’s low-emissions zones – important steps are currently being taken worldwide to ensure that cars, noise, pollution and parking hassle will be a thing of the past. With these recent developments as backdrop, Polestar and CAKE are now releasing a plan to make city mobility easier and more flexible than ever before, while accelerating the transition to an emissions-free society.