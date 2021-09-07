CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Mammogram guidelines: What are they?

By KRDO
KTVZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Mayo Clinic, doctors offer mammograms to women beginning at age 40 and continuing annually. When to begin mammogram screening and how often to repeat it is a personal decision based on your preferences. Mayo Clinic recommends women and their doctors discuss the benefits, risks and limitations of mammograms and...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Buddy Check: Money available to pay for mammograms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So far hundreds of local women who are underinsured or uninsured have received financial help for their mammograms. But there’s more money available. In today’s Buddy Check 8 report we discuss how the funds come from an unlikely source. Around the time Lauren Kennedy was ready...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

New ESC Guidelines on CVD Prevention

Estimating an individual's risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the cornerstone of the 2021 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) guidelines on CVD prevention in clinical practice. The new guidelines were published online August 30 in the European Heart Journal to coincide with presentation at the ESC Congress 2021. They were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

New Guidance for Osteoporosis Management in Older Women Released

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) released an updated statement on the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis on September 1, 2021. In the 10-plus years since the organization issued its last position statement, there have been important advances in the assessment, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis in post-menopausal women, especially in the medication options that may help with osteoporosis prevention, says Anne Lake, DNP, an orthopedic nurse practitioner and the coordinator of the fracture liaison service at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hillsdalecollegian.com

Hillsdale Hospital reveals state of the art mammogram system

Hillsdale Hospital is the owner of a new state-of-the-art mammography system that could lead to earlier cancer diagnoses. The new system, the Senographe Pristina 3D Mammography System, produces sharper images of breast tissue, allowing doctors to see potential cancer masses sooner, according to Molly Craig, an R.N. at Hillsdale Hospital. She added that the process is easier and more comfortable for patients.
HILLSDALE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Ultrasound#Breast Cancer Screening#Breast Imaging#Breast Biopsy#Mayo Clinic
EurekAlert

Same-day mammogram readings during COVID: reduced disparities, faster diagnoses

Leesburg, VA, September 9, 2021—According to ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), immediately reading screening mammograms during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic promises a new and improved paradigm—reducing care disparities, while increasing the speed of diagnostic workup. “The immediate-read screening mammography program reduced prior racial and ethnic disparities in same-day...
LEESBURG, VA
Rolla Daily News

Phelps Health to offer 50 free mammograms

Phelps Health is offering 50 free mammograms as part of Breast cancer Awareness Month in October. Phelps Health will offer 3D mammograms to women who are at least 40 years old and have no insurance on Thursday, Oct. 28. The mammograms are being offered thanks to the Phelps Health Foundation’s...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theadvocate.com

Infected with COVID? This simple treatment could help keep you out of the hospital

If you get infected with COVID-19, there's a simple treatment that could significantly improve your chances of staying out of the hospital: monoclonal antibodies. Most hospitals offer the treatment, which helps jumpstart your body's immune response to the virus. It typically takes an hour-and-a-half to administer and is given through an IV infusion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
TEXAS STATE
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Cancer Risk By 40%

Taking this supplement can fight cancer and greatly reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Daily supplementation of cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D3, can reduce the risk of fatal cancer by nearly 40 percent. The link between vitamin D and cancer has captivated experts’ mind for years. People...
CANCER
EatThis

One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

6 COVID Mistakes That Could Cost You Your Life

Contrary to health officials' best hopes, the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from over. The highly contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rate means that daily cases have surged to highs not seen since last fall. That means COVID is a clear and present danger to your health—and in some cases, your life. Read on to find out about six COVID mistakes that can be fatal. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy