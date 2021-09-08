He hasn't been up for long and his stay will be short, but Luke Maile has made an impact with the Brewers
In years past, Luke Maile would have received a Sept. 1 callup and spent the remainder of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers' No. 3 catcher. But with major-league teams no longer afforded the opportunity to fill out their rosters for the stretch run with unlimited minor-league players – 28 is the new limit, up from the regular-season limit of 26 – Maile finds himself on borrowed time.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
