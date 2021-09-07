CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall financial education webinars

USC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin TIAA on Wednesdays in September to learn more about topics that will help you navigate your personal finances. You do not need to be a TIAA participant to attend. September 8, 1-2 p.m. “Inside Money: Managing Your Income and Debt”. This webinar will cover how to make your money...

employees.usc.edu

defendernetwork.com

Comerica Bank earns 2021 Leaders in Financial Education Award Winner

Comerica Bank was selected as one of four Leaders in Financial Education Award (LiFE) winners by the Texas Bankers Foundation. The bank was recently honored at the Texas Bankers Association’s 136th Annual Convention in Austin during a special awards luncheon on August 26. “At Comerica, we remain committed to making...
AUSTIN, TX
Pioneer Press

Your Money: So much to do: A fall financial checklist

With the unofficial end of summer upon us, it’s time to think about your finances. “Wait, what?” we hear you say. “It isn’t the end of the year. It isn’t even tax time. Why can’t I just enjoy these last two days?”. Relax, you can still enjoy your long weekend....
PERSONAL FINANCE
cherokeephoenix.org

Fall tips to kick start financial road to college

STATEPOINT MEDIA – Fall kick starts the financial road to college for parents of high school seniors. But if you’re like the majority of parents, you both value the importance of a college degree, while harboring anxiety about the price tag. In a recent College Ave Student Loans parent survey...
COLLEGES
thevalleyledger.com

BANK ON ALLENTOWN OFFERS FINANCIAL EDUCATION CLASSES

Bank On Allentown, a program to advance banking access efforts throughout the region, is offering a free eight-week adult education class on the basics of personal finance. Taught by the Financial Literacy Center of the Lehigh Valley Inc., the class will teach students about saving, credit, borrowing and more. Banking...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WILX-TV

True Community Credit Union offers great financial education for students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -True Community Credit Union has some great options when it comes to teaching students about finances. Some of those options include True Community Credit Union’s student run credit unions which are located in 29 school districts. Plus, True Community Credit Union also offers a free app, called...
UNION, MI
Stamford Advocate

GW & Wade Celebrates 35 Years of Trusted Investment Management, Financial and Tax Planning

The firm continues to adapt and evolve to prepare for the next 35 years. GW & Wade, LLC, the independently managed financial advisory firm with approximately $8 billion of assets under management (1), is celebrating 35 years of serving individuals and families. Since 1986, GW & Wade has been managing multiple facets of its clients’ financial lives, and this client-first approach has played a significant part in GW & Wade’s growth over these past 35 years. The firm has offices in Greater Boston, Silicon Valley, and Metro D.C., and today supports clients across the United States.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wvpublic.org

Second Year Of Financial Aid Webinars Launches To Help Students, Families

Prospective college students and their families around the state can attend a new series of financial aid webinars aimed at helping them navigate the process of seeking a degree. More than $100 million is available in financial aid annually in West Virginia, and state officials say the webinars can help...
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

Employers urged to step up financial education to protect millions from exclusion

The latest jobs numbers seem to suggest employees hold all the cards. With a million vacancies and employment figures, astonishingly, back up to pre-Covid levels, business leaders complain of a huge demand for more staff.Some industries have seen wage rises of a third since 2014, analysis of this week’s data from the Office for National Statistics shows.But even with such significant salary increases in some – but certainly not all – industries, our bosses are still missing a huge financial trick. And their staff, businesses and even society at large are the poorer for it according to a new report that...
EDUCATION
severnaparkvoice.com

A To Z Education Consulting Launches Free Webinar Series

Just in time for the school year, A to Z Education Consulting kicked off its monthly free webinar series with “Tips for a Successful School Year” on September 4. On the first Saturday of each month, A to Z Education Consulting will host a free webinar for the community to help connect parents to their child's education in a deeper way. Here's a list of proposed topics for fall 2021.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Momentive Announces Investor Education Webinar Series

Momentive, an agile experience management company (formerly SurveyMonkey), today announced that senior management will host its fourth investor education webinar, presenting an AI-Powered Platform Overview and Demo on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Momentive Investor Education Webinar Series: AI-Powered Platform Overview and Demo. When: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM...
EDUCATION
texasborderbusiness.com

Smart Start free Webinar

Do you have a business idea? Do you want to start your own business? Do you know what you need to start up your business? If not, join the UTRGV Small Business Development Center and the RGV Hispanic Chamber as they offer a free webinar on Thursday, Sept. 9th at 2pm to 3pm on a Zoom webinar.
SMALL BUSINESS
sit.edu

SIT launches fall 2021 Critical Conversations webinar series

School for International Training is pleased to announce the launch of the Fall 2021 SIT Critical Conversations Webinar Series beginning in mid-September. Building upon the success of two previous series, these free webinars are designed to inspire community-wide dialogue on global, interdisciplinary topics within SIT’s Critical Global Issues framework. --...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
monroecc.edu

Career Exploration Webinar

Join us tomorrow, Thursday, September 9 for a Career Exploration program. What are the skills, interests and values you want satisfied by your career?. This presentation will help you to identify your Holland Codes and discover the best School Pathway for you at MCC. Hear about Career Coach, a free,...
ROCHESTER, NY
azbigmedia.com

PNC Bank launches Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality

PNC Bank announced today the launch of Project 257: Accelerating Women’s Financial Equality, an initiative designed to help close the 257-year economic gender gap and expand on PNC’s decades-long track record of supporting female financial decision makers. “Project 257” was derived from the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Report that found at the current pace of progress, it will take another 257 years for women to catch up to men from an economic perspective.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

4 American Funds Mutual Funds for The Rest of This Year

Founded in 1931, Capital Group offers a wide range of financial services all over the world through its offices in different regions including North America and Europe, and 7,000 associates. With years of investment experience, American Funds, a segment of Capital Group, offers a wide range of mutual funds with an objective of providing long-term returns.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

BNP Paribas Survey Shows ESG Integration Is Maturing

BNP Paribas survey shows ESG integration is maturing and institutional investors are at different stages of readiness for net zero. This is part one of a three-part interview with Himanshu H. Shah President and Chief Investment Officer of Shah Capital. The interview is part of ValueWalk’s Value Fund Interview Series. Throughout this series, we are publishing weekly interviews with value-oriented hedge funds, and asset managers. All the past interviews in the series can be found here. Shah Read More.
MARKETS
Financial-Planning.com

Wealth Enhancement Group makes its largest deal ever for $4.7B RIA

Fresh off of attracting a new private equity investor, Wealth Enhancement Group unveiled an agreement to make its 11th deal of the year, and its largest ever. Carroll Financial Associates, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based hybrid RIA with 39 financial advisors managing $4.7 billion in client assets, will fold into PE-backed Wealth Enhancement, the firms said on Sept. 9. As part of the deal, Carroll will be leaving Cetera Financial Group’s Cetera Advisor Networks after 27 years to affiliate with the broker-dealer used by Wealth Enhancement, LPL Financial. The parties didn’t disclose financial terms of the deal, which Carroll Financial CEO Kristopher Carroll said in an interview is expected to close on Nov. 1.
BUSINESS

