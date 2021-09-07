Fall financial education webinars

The latest jobs numbers seem to suggest employees hold all the cards. With a million vacancies and employment figures, astonishingly, back up to pre-Covid levels, business leaders complain of a huge demand for more staff.Some industries have seen wage rises of a third since 2014, analysis of this week’s data from the Office for National Statistics shows.But even with such significant salary increases in some – but certainly not all – industries, our bosses are still missing a huge financial trick. And their staff, businesses and even society at large are the poorer for it according to a new report that...

EDUCATION ・ 5 HOURS AGO