Pocatello, ID

MPL commemorates 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks with display from 9/11 Memorial & Museum

By Marshall Public Library
Idaho State Journal
 7 days ago

POCATELLO — The Marshall Public Library will be shining a light on one of the darkest days in American history. During September, the library will feature “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. The display tells the story of 9/11 across 14 posters and features personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The exhibition also includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection.

