Remembering the 9/11 terror attacks in Bucks County: Here are the events to commemorate the 20th anniversary

Lower Makefield is preparing to host more than 2,000 people Saturday at its Garden of Reflection to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The Garden on Woodside Road will have "two distinct and poignant ceremonies to commemorate the tragic events of that day," said Ellen Saracini, wife of United Airlines Pilot Victor Saracini, who was killed in the attack, and chair of the Garden of Reflection board of directors.