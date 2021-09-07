CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington Outdoor Report - week of Sept 5

 6 days ago

Columbia River Gorge: At Gorge Outfitters Supply in Rufus, Megan Eshleman reports anglers are catching Chinook salmon off the mouth of the Deschutes River but winds have kept anglers off the water for several days during the past week. Walleye fishing remains consistently good above the John Day Dam to Roosevelt on the Columbia River. Purple and chrome colored spinner worm harnesses trolled behind bottom bouncers are what’s working best to catch these fish. Meanwhile, green pumpkin colored tube jigs are also picking up smallmouth bass in both the The Dalles and John Day Pools of the Columbia right now.

