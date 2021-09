The Springfield school board will vote later this month on a resolution asking the State Board of Education to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students. School board member Micah Miller says the state already mandates a number of other vaccinations as a condition for students to attend classes, and says the COVID vaccine should be viewed in the same way. The district does not have the authority to mandate the vaccine on its own, but Miller hopes the resolution will spark more discussion of the topic at the state level.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO