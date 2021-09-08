Mat-Su school officials discuss COVID-19 mitigation as students return from a long weekend

School has been back in session for multiple weeks in the Mat-Su, and students are returning to class after the Labor Day weekend. As of the writing of this piece on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, just under thirty percent of schools in the Mat-Su are in the “Medium Risk” category, meaning some level of mask requirements are in place for those campuses. One school, Snowshoe Elementary, is currently in the “High Risk” category, meaning there is no in-person learning taking place. By the time this hits the airwaves and the web, the district’s health advisory team will have met again, and that picture could look different.