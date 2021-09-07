CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tigard, OR

WashCo cities adopt more stringent mask policies for employees

By Kelcie Grega
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKN3w_0bpNHPFU00 Unvaccinated employees of Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard will be required to wear a KN95 mask or similar.

Before leaving the home for work in the morning, some city employees in Oregon will need to remember their wallet, keys — and KN95 mask.

Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard, Washington County's three largest cities, will join several other Oregon cities in implementing more stringent mask policies on employees to combat the latest coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant.

Starting Friday, Sept. 17, Beaverton public-facing officials and employees who are unvaccinated will be required to either wear a city-provided KN95 respirator, a double mask or face covering, or a mask brace or fitter that improves the efficiency of the mask.

"We are encouraging our employees to lead by example and practice actions that will help reduce the spread and transmission of the coronavirus," said Beaverton City Manager Jenny Haruyama, who took the reins at City Hall late last month. "This is an opportunity to further health and safety within our communities and avoid unnecessary closures as we continue to stress access and availability of vaccinations."

Hillsboro city employees who are unvaccinated are required to wear a city-provided KN95 respirator.

"The health and safety of our city personnel and community members during this pandemic remains a top priority, and this enhanced mask policy provides an opportunity to amplify this effort while also supporting the state's efforts to combat the spread and impact of COVID-19," said Hillsboro City Manager Robby Hammond. "At its core, we are asking staff to employ stronger measures to protect colleagues, their families, and community members, and we are grateful to all of our city employees for everything they are doing to stay safe during this challenging time."

Beaverton and Hillsboro officials said that because the vast majority of their city workforce has public-facing roles, an enhanced mask policy to curb the delta surge seemed more prudent than ever.

Tigard has instituted a similar policy. Officials said that starting Monday, Sept. 13, all unvaccinated city staff in Tigard will be required to wear a KN95 mask while at work.

While Washington County has the second-highest vaccination rate in the state, COVID-19 cases are the highest they've been since early January, when the vast majority of the nation was still unvaccinated. New hospitalizations continue to trend upward as well, with the seven-day average recorded at 104 hospitalizations on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Visitors who enter city buildings are required to wear face coverings that meet the Oregon Health Authority's guidelines. They are also encouraged to maintain physical distancing and practice effective hygiene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Times

Tigard to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees

City still negotiating with unions, but requirement likely in place by mid-NovemberTigard has become the latest jurisdiction mandating that its employees must receive a COVID-19 vaccination. "Last Thursday, we informed the team that we'll be mandating vaccines," Tigard City Manager Steve Rymer said Friday, Sept. 10. "We've communicated that we'd like to have something in place by mid-November. At the same time, we are talking to our unions about the process, so we have to have the conversations with them as well." While no final mandate dates have been set, Rymer said the city wants to make sure there...
The Times

Brian Decker announces bid for Washington County DA

The Beaverton resident and public defender has support from several prominent Oregon progressives.A Beaverton public defender says he will challenge incumbent Kevin Barton for the office of Washington County district attorney. Beaverton resident Brian Decker is an attorney with Metropolitan Public Defender, where he serves disadvantaged children, according to his campaign announcement. Before moving to Oregon, Decker also served as a prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office in Tucson, Arizona, where tried eight federal felony jury trials involving drugs and human trafficking, according to Decker's LinkedIn profile. We need to reimagine safety and justice in our community, to...
The Times

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
The Times

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation.Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump, resigned Feb. 28 at Biden's request. Williams' tenure was marked by clashes with Portland and Bend officials over operations by federal officers in the cities. Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has been in charge of the office over the past six months. Officially, candidates who want to be considered for the position can submit applications to a selection committee created by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Among those under consideration are Deschutes County district attorney John Hummel, who has expressed interest in the position. Applicants should contact Elise Gaffney in Wyden's office at elise_gaffney@wyden.senate.gov by Sept. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Tigard, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Beaverton, OR
Health
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Hillsboro, OR
Health
Tigard, OR
Health
City
Tigard, OR
Washington County, OR
Health
County
Washington County, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021

This week's calls include: an annoying customer, a dishonest shoplifter and an oddly timed gun inspection.Monday, Aug. 30 Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a gas station in the 11000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The window of the front door was shattered, food items were strewn across the floor and the cash register was open and empty. A BMW parked on the property had also been ransacked. Officers trespassed a woman from a business in the 12000 block of Southwest Pacific Highway after she flicked off the hat of an employee, tugged on his shirt and...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Lawmakers shuffle redistricting plans as special session looms

Legislative plan must get a final vote by the end of September or courts could step in and draw state, federal districtsThe shape of the 2022 election could take a step forward Monday, Sept. 20, with a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Kate Brown. While Brown can call a special session, she can determine neither its length nor its scope. But in making the announcement, Brown said she hoped it would be short and stick to approved new district maps to be used for legislative and congressional seats in time for the 2022 election. What exactly the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portland Tribune

Washington County first to hit 80% threshold for vaccinated adults

The county has been leading the state in adult vaccinations for months, officials said. Washington County this week just reached the 80% threshold for getting shots in arms for its adult residents, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Washington County is not only the first county in Oregon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety
The Times

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 9, 2021

The Times hears from readers worried about the pandemic and indoor dining in Beaverton schools.Concerned about the 'other' respiratory virus surge As a pediatric nurse at a children's hospital here in Oregon, I have watched with concern as other parts of the country deal with a COVID-19 surge at the same time they are grappling with an unseasonable surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. RSV is a common childhood disease that usually hits in colder months. It is easily confused with a common cold but can be very serious especially for young children. The disease is responsible for nearly...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Westside Economic Alliance names new executive director

Gail Greenman, a West Linn resident and former Oregon Farm Bureau lobbyist, will lead the regional group.The Westside Economic Alliance has announced the hiring of a new executive director. Gail Greenman took the reins this week at the WEA, a business advocacy group in Washington and west Clackamas counties. Greenman, who lives in West Linn, previously worked as director of national affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, a lobbying position. The WEA announced Greenman's hiring Thursday, Sept. 9. "WEA is a strong economic voice, representing the communities and businesses in the region," Greenman said in a statement that accompanied the...
The Times

First day back at Tigard-Tualatin schools goes smoothly

Teachers and staff greeted students across the Tigard-Tualatin School District on Wednesday.Students returning to Bull Mountain's Alberta Rider Elementary School Wednesday, Sept. 8, were greeted with a large "Welcome Back" sign as they entered to school grounds on the first day of school. They were also greeted with teachers happy to see them after a long summer and a previous year, with all the challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday marked the first day back for the Tigard-Tualatin School District, the week after neighboring Portland Public Schools began the 2021-22 school year. The plan this year is to have...
Portland Tribune

Team to look at homeless issues in downtown Tigard

Role of police in enforcement expected to be limited with new homeless group, CHART, to make recommendations. The Tigard City Council has agreed to revamp an old task force — complete with a new name and a specific mission — to look at issues related to homelessness in downtown Tigard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Times

Lori Baker to head finances at Northwest Regional ESD

She comes to the education service district with more than 30 years of experience in public finance and auditing. The Northwest Regional Education Service District is getting a new chief financial officer with decades of experience in finance and public service. Lori Baker currently serves as the chief financial officer and business services director for the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District. Baker previously served as deputy chief financial officer for Portland Public Schools and the director of financial services for TriMet. She comes to the Northwest Regional ESD with more than 30 years of experience in governmental finance,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Governor: Curtailing school activities could speed drop in COVID-19 cases

'We're in a dire state, but I am seeing some signs that this is going to level out in the next week.'Schools should cancel or curtail some extracurricular activities to help Oregon maintain what appears to be the beginning of a decline from record high numbers of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Sept. 7. Multiple forecasts during the past week showed a peak in the two-month surge of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospitals remain nearly full and case reports are still twelve times what they were in early July. The fragile ebb in the...
EDUCATION
The Times

In-N-Out Burger could slide into Bridgeport Village area

The retro fast food joint just officially bought the old Village Inn spot in Tualatin. In-N-Out Burger is getting closer to opening an its first Portland area outlet next to Bridgeport Village. The fast food joint with a fervent following just paid $3.3 million for the former Village Inn restaurant at 17070 S.W. 72nd Ave., Jonathan Bach reported Friday in the Portland Business Journal. The Village Inn restaurant closed in May 2020 after 43 years. The Times reported in July 2020 that the Bridgeport site was just one under consideration. "We are exploring some possible locations...
The Times

Washington County promotes new public health manager

Marie Boman-Davis has been an integral part of the county's COVID-19 response.Washington County announced it has promoted Marie Boman-Davis to public health manager Tuesday, Sept. 7. Boman-Davis replaces Tricia Mortell, who retired in July and held the leadership role the past seven years. Boman-Davis has been the county's epidemiology data and quality assurance supervisor since October 2020, where she supervised a team of five that analyzed and shared data related to COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccine rates. "We built some new communication streams and identified new funding for community-based organizations that have been invaluable to our pandemic response," Boman-Davis...
The Times

Washington County commissioners to hold town hall

The meeting will cover the county's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act and plans for spending relief money.Washington County commissioners will answer questions from the community at a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday morning, Sept. 18. County Chair Kathryn Harrington and the other four elected commissioners — Nafisa Fai, Roy Rogers, Pam Treece and Jerry Willey — are slated to be on the Zoom call, which will be open to the public. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. County officials will lead a presentation on Washington County's pandemic response and...
The Times

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...
The Times

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
The Times

Trainor: Working Oregonians deserve bold action this Labor Day

Graham Trainor is president of the Oregon AFL-CIO, the statewide federation of labor unions representing more than 300,000 Oregonians.The stories have become so commonplace they often go unnoticed. We know through newspapers, television, and social media that we are in a crisis. We see it on the masked faces of children in school, unsure that another way of life is possible. We see it in full emergency rooms, beds rolled into hallways, and ambulances told to go somewhere else. We see it in the shadows beneath the eyes of workers toiling long hours for supremely profitable corporations, no longer given...
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
47
Followers
587
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy