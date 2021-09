HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The city of Hastings came out by the hundreds on Wednesday to welcome the Hastings baseball team home from the Little League World Series. This team was the first in Hastings history to make it to Little League World Series so there was a lot of excitement and energy to welcome the boys home. It all started around 5:30 with a parade down Second Street.

