Newly eligible for Medicaid? Here’s what you need to know
After a lengthy legislative and legal battle, around 230,000 additional Missourians are now eligible for the state’s Medicaid program, Mo HealthNet. The state has apparently done almost nothing to advertise the program’s expansion, except for posting a court-ordered notice on the Mo HealthNet website. According to KBIA radio, the Family Support Division of the state Department of Social Service has already received more than 4,000 applications.www.stlamerican.com
Comments / 0