CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Newly eligible for Medicaid? Here’s what you need to know

By Dana Rieck
St. Louis American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lengthy legislative and legal battle, around 230,000 additional Missourians are now eligible for the state’s Medicaid program, Mo HealthNet. The state has apparently done almost nothing to advertise the program’s expansion, except for posting a court-ordered notice on the Mo HealthNet website. According to KBIA radio, the Family Support Division of the state Department of Social Service has already received more than 4,000 applications.

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma's Ban On School Mask Mandates Is On Hold. Here's What You Need To Know

Oklahoma’s law preventing schools from mandating masks is temporarily on hold due to a judge’s ruling Wednesday morning. That means school districts can move forward with a mask requirement on school campuses potentially later this week or early next week, as long as the mandate gives parents the ability to opt out. Some districts, like Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South charter school, already require masks with an opt-out provision where parents can fill out a form to request an exemption for their child to attend school without a mask for a personal, religious or medical reason.
OKLAHOMA STATE
St. Louis American

Missouri pediatricians speak out in vaccination campaign

Missouri pediatricians speak out in vaccination campaign. Dr. Denise Hooks-Anderson, who received her first vaccination shot at St. Louis University Hospital on December 28, 2020, is working to reduce pediatric COVID-19 cases through a Missouri Foundation for Health campaign to protect children from the virus by increasing adult vaccinations. From...
MISSOURI STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio fighting to keep Medicaid work requirements

(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants Attorney General Dave Yost to take whatever legal steps necessary to reestablish the state’s Medicaid work requirements after the Biden administration eliminated them last month. The Trump administration approved work requirements in 2019 after the General Assembly passed legislation in 2017...
OHIO STATE
Gazette

Illinois health group gets $3.2 million grant for insurance navigator program

The Illinois Primary Health Care Association was awarded a $3.2 million grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to operate a statewide health insurance navigator program. Health navigators came about during 2013's Affordable Care Act to assist individuals in navigating health insurance enrollment. The IPHCA works with community...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
WXIA 11 Alive

Home Depot responds to Biden vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
staradvertiser.com

No shutdown planned for Hawaii, Gov. David Ige says

Gov. David Ige said Monday that there won’t be another full-scale shutdown in Hawaii, despite the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the islands that have strained the resources of hospitals and prompted the governor earlier this month to sign an executive order shielding health care facilities from liability if they have to ration critical care.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Medicaid Expansion#Medicaid Coverage#Missourians#Kbia#The Missouri Foundation#House#Republicans#Senate#The General Assembly#Gop#Cole County Circuit
Medical News Today

Texas abortion law: Implications for women's health and safety

In Texas, as of September 1, a controversial abortion bill that Governor Greg Abbott signed into law in May has become effective, following the Supreme Court’s decision not to block it. Since the Supreme Court announced its decision, the new law has come under strong public scrutiny, with many experts...
TEXAS STATE
alreporter.com

Marshall issues cease and desist to healthcare providers enforcing vaccine mandates

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday warned healthcare providers to cease any unlawful use of the state immunization registry. The state of Alabama has long maintained an immunization registry for healthcare providers known as ImmPRINT to avoid unnecessary vaccinations for patients and to provide the state with patient demographic data. The terms of use of this registry are governed by state law, via rules adopted by the Alabama State Board of Health.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
KXL

Medicaid Entitlement Discourages Work

Medicaid was supposed to be a safety net program for low-income earners but has it turned into an entitlement that discourages people from working? Lars speaks with Dr. Roger Stark (MD) with the Washington Policy Center, for more information. The post Medicaid Entitlement Discourages Work appeared first on The Lars...
HEALTH
Asbury Park Press

As Texas abortion law roils governor's race, NJ's sweeping pro-choice bill stalls | Stile

No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis American

Cori Bush tells abortion story for the first time after Texas ban upheld

At a reproductive rights rally on the steps of the Old Courthouse Thursday, Congresswoman Cori Bush told a story she had never shared publicly before: the story of a young girl in St. Louis who became pregnant before she was ready, and was ostracized by loved ones after choosing to pursue an abortion. “She went through a lot, but services were available to treat her,” Bush remembered.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis American

Stakes are high for all of Black America in upcoming California recall vote

The latest polls show that the Democratic governor of CaliforniaGavin Newsom could be removed from office in less than three weeks. Black Americans that don’t live in the state that has the largest population and with a $3.3 trillion gross state product and the world’s fifth largest economy should nevertheless be deeply concerned and aware of the importance of the outcome of this peculiar election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan lawmakers this week take on Medicaid mental health shakeup

A State Senate committee on Tuesday plans to open public discussion of a huge health care change. Senate Republican Leader Mike Shirkey and party colleagues want to privatize management of a $3-billion Medicaid system for mental health and addiction treatment in Michigan. "This promises to be a big fight in...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy