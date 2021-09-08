Georgia’s Archery Deer Hunting Season Opens Sat. Sept. 11, Stand Safety

Last year, 88,000 archery hunters harvested over 40,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2021-2022 deer season. “Archery hunters just gained more opportunity, as we added 10 NEW counties to the extended archery season that lasts through January 31,” said state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster. “Another change for hunters to review is the antler restrictions that apply to one buck of their two-buck limit. That buck must be 4 points on one side OR have a 15-inch outside spread. This allows those mature 4 or 6 pointers to be legal as a quality buck. This change also applies to the 7 counties that had a point restriction and WMAs that had antler restrictions.”