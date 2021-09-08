CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chula Vista, CA

Husband of missing mother, Maya Millete, files response in family court

CBS 8
CBS 8
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Larry Millete claims visitation would allow relatives to "harass" his three children.

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 18

Shawn Bellows
5d ago

Ummmm. Larry, let the kids see Maya's side of the family!!! You are providing your own guilt by refusing the visitation!!! Please just STOP trying to paint this negative picture of your beautiful MISSING WIFE who you have NOT ONCE SEARCHED FOR!!!!!! You show more love for your guns 🔫 then MAYA, your MISSING wife......where is she Larry

Reply(2)
17
caligirl56
5d ago

What is he so afraid of? If he had nothing to do with her disappearance what is the problem? Oh wait the kids were photographed with all of the gun around them. This gang banger needs to go to jail.

Reply
10
Richard Azhocar
4d ago

Perhaps Larry is worried that the children know more than what he wants them to know. Will he he be forced to eliminate his kids next and further his downward spiral from grace and perhaps become a mass murderer of his very own family. Desperate people do heinous things to other people, even those that are innocent.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy