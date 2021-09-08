CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Loved Ones Asking For Help Finding Adult With Special Needs

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvVh0_0bpNCsKY00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Loved ones are asking for the public’s help locating Hector Plaza, who went missing Monday night.

According to Eduardo Guzman’s Facebook post, Hector is an adult with special needs.

Hector was last seen driving a 2006 Burgundy Nissan Altima with the license plate “QSPS96.”

Guzman said Hector also goes by the name Toño.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, they are asking you contact Rebecca Manty at (305) 600-9018.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami#Burgundy Nissan
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy