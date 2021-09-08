Melrose Public Schools quarantines 2 classes amid COVID-19 outbreak, superintendent says
MELROSE, Mass. — The superintendent of Melrose Public Schools tells WCVB that at least two classes are in quarantine in the wake of multiple positive COVID-19 cases. In an email, Dr. Julie Kukenberger said some additional individuals are also quarantining and that all close contacts of the positive cases will quarantine for seven days from their last exposure, which was Thursday, Sept. 2.www.wcvb.com
Comments / 1