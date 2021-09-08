JSU Sweeps Alabama A&M 3-0

JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville State Gamecocks improved to 6-1 on the season and 5-0 at home in a 3-0 sweep over Alabama A&M. Junior Kylee Quigley led the Gamecocks with a career-high nine kills and 13 digs. She also hit .375 for the match. Sophomore setter Macie Garrison tallied 21 assists in the win. Junior Erin Carmichael recorded a team-high 14 digs. JSU totaled a season-high eight service aces in the match. Freshman Logan Smith, junior Anna Nelson and Carmichael each added two service aces.