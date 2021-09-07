Fromm Family Foods Hosting Second Neighborhood Retail Roundtable

How many staff/volunteers do you employ? Just the two of us primarily, we have a couple summer high school interns. History: We are a husband and wife team, Jason and I both went to school at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, MI with intentions of returning to the area post graduation. Jason earned a Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts for Graphic Design, Jessie earned a Bachelors in Interior Architecture. While at school Jason did an internship at a screen-printing company in Hamtramck where his love for the process was born. Once we moved back to the area, we were unsure of the best way to put our skills and knowledge to use and noticed there was a need for graphic design and custom apparel. We decided to act on the opportunity and took the leap! We started out in our former garage at our home in Roscommon, things took off quick and we purchased our storefront three years later. Things haven’t slowed down for us since!

GRAYLING, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO