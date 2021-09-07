CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williams County, ND

COVID hospitalizations rise statewide

By JournalTrib.com Staff
journaltrib.com
 6 days ago

(This story has been updated since first appearing online last week.) Williams County’s hospital system is stretched thinner than they have ever been before in the pandemic. “Williston tells a really important story,” said Cary Ward, chief medical officer of CHI Health’s midwest district, during Gov. Doug Burgum’s press conference Wednesday last week The Williston hospital cared for eight COVID patients at once during the peak of the COVID-19 surge last fall. Then the number dropped to zero.

www.journaltrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williston, ND
Government
City
Williston, ND
Williston, ND
Health
Williams County, ND
Government
County
Williams County, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum

Comments / 0

Community Policy