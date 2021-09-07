COVID hospitalizations rise statewide

(This story has been updated since first appearing online last week.) Williams County’s hospital system is stretched thinner than they have ever been before in the pandemic. “Williston tells a really important story,” said Cary Ward, chief medical officer of CHI Health’s midwest district, during Gov. Doug Burgum’s press conference Wednesday last week The Williston hospital cared for eight COVID patients at once during the peak of the COVID-19 surge last fall. Then the number dropped to zero.