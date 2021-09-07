News-Herald girls soccer Top of the Crop for Sept. 7

6: (7) Madison 3-2 7: (5) Lake Catholic 0-1-3 Watch list: Hawken (0-2-1), Berkshire (4-1-1), Mayfield (1-5-1), Chardon (3-1-1) Crop comments: The top four is fine the way it is for now. … Chagrin Falls impressed with a 2-1 win over Magnificat. … West Geauga made its annual trek to the River View Labor Day Showcase and emerged with a 3-1 win over Parkersburg South, a quality result vs. one of West Virginia’s top sides. … NDCL and Madison both toppled Mayfield, and the Blue Streaks also logged a massive result in addition, beating Lake Catholic for the first time, 2-1. The Lions block Madison’s path further up due to their head-to-head win. … The simple fact of the matter with Lake is ties are good, especially against great opponents, but there also comes a point at which wins need to come vs. high-caliber foes as well. … It’s been at least several years, perhaps a decade or more, since Perry was in the Crop. But the Pirates are back, possibly with some red-hot form in front of them. That said, the one constructive criticism in the last two seasons for Crop placement has been having a signature match result to complement a good record. That Kirtland-Madison closing stretch in October is a tall order. Until then, though, we’ll find out a lot about Perry on Sept. 11 with Holy Name in town. Arguably, it’s the biggest regular-season match in years for the program.