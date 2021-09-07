CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Newsom's nightmare: How one November day fueled the recall

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — On a single day last November, two events helped set the course for just the second recall election against a governor in California history: Gov. Gavin Newsom dined with 11 friends and lobbyists at one of the country’s most expensive restaurants as he pleaded with Californians to stay home, while those looking to kick him out of office won four more months to qualify for the ballot.

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Recall#Recall Election#Ap#Californians#Maskless#Democratic#The French Laundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy