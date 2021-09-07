ATV Youth Certification Training to be offered Saturday
PHILIPSBURG — Over the last two years, interest in all-terrain vehicles has risen, according to local ATV safety instructor Donna Verost. An upcoming state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Snow Shoe Rails to Trails ATV Youth Certification Training will provide proper safety and operational training for the youngest generation. The event will take place at the Philipsburg Elks Country Club Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.
