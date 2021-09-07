CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, IN

Covington defeats North Vermillion in Football

By Greg Flint
fordcountyrecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covington football team traveled to North Vermillion on Friday, jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on to win a Wabash River Conference game by the score of 60-40. In interviews after the contest concluded with the head coaches from both teams, it was hard to tell the winning from the losing coach as both gave credit to their teams offensively yet with each saying they should not have given up as many points as they did defensively.

www.fordcountyrecord.com

