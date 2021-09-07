Prep girls hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Menard named state's coach of the year

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team soared to new heights last winter, and the coach who helped take them there has gotten his due.

Sabers head coach Tony Menard was named the recipient of the NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year Award for Wisconsin on Tuesday. Menard guided Chippewa Falls/Menomonie to its first state championship in program history in February, and was chosen for the award by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.

“It’s a shock for sure,” Menard said in a message to the Leader-Telegram. “It has a lot to do with our season and the team we had in place this last year, but I could not have asked for a better group of players to execute my vision for the team.”

The Sabers went on an underdog run to the state championship in February. They entered the postseason as a No. 4 seed seeking their first playoff victory since 2014, and finished it by hoisting the gold trophy after an overtime win over University School of Milwaukee in the state title game.

It was a significant turnaround for the program. CFM won just six games in the 2017-18 season, when the Class of 2021 players were freshmen. But the Sabers slowly built over the course of several years, and were rewarded last season.

Menard led CFM to a 14-6-1 record last winter, and coached Wisconsin’s Ms. Hockey in Sidney Polzin. He’s led the program for seven years and saw its most marked growth in 2020-21. The Sabers knocked off several state-ranked teams on their way to the championship.

“They were very selfless and extremely team-oriented,” Menard said of the Sabers, “and as their coach I’m most proud of the work they put in off the ice. And the championship was just the icing on the cake.”