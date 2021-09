Alphonso David was fired from his role as president of Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Monday night, just a month after the board had elected to extend his contract as leader of the powerful advocacy group—and the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the world—for five years. HRC said David’s firing came after a board-led investigation concluded that he had violated his contract when he consulted on former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to sexual harassment allegations in Dec. 2020, as first detailed in a report by the New York Attorney General’s office on efforts by the former governor’s aides to discredit his accusers.

