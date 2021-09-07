Nadine E. Johnson, 90

Nadine E. Johnson, age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at home in Austin. Nadine Elaine Katzung was born September 25, 1930, in Mansfield, Minnesota, the daughter of Louis and Inger (Svendsen) Katzung. She attended country school and graduated in 1948 from Albert Lea High School. On June 25, 1948, Nadine was united in marriage to Richard A. Johnson at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota. The couple raised four children. Throughout her life, Nadine was a homemaker who loved to quilt and sew. She enjoyed making silver jewelry while living in Arizona for 13 years. Nadine belonged to Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, where she was confirmed in 1944 and was a charter member of Sons of Norway. She worked at First National Bank, was a member of the Red Hat Ladies, and very active with the Grace Lutheran Quilters. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.