From Shakespeare to The Go-Go’s, KU plans in-person theater, dance performances

The University of Kansas’ Department of Theatre & Dance is planning for a season of in-person performances on the Lawrence campus this school year. “We are excited to get to work,” said Henry Bial, professor and chair of the department. “There’s nothing like a year of quarantine to make you think hard about your priorities, and for us that’s meant doubling down on our commitment to telling stories that celebrate diversity of all kinds and offer a hopeful vision for the future. We aren’t quite where we hoped we would be with the pandemic, and we may have to make some adjustments along the way, but we need to perform, we want to perform for our community, and we’re going about it as safely as we can.”