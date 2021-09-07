Shorthanded Lady Hounds take down Lynchburg

The serves and overall play of Zoey Fuchs was key to the Manchester Lady Hounds’ SHAC win last week over Lynchburg. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball action came to Manchester High School on Thursday, Sept. 2 as the host Lady Hounds welcomed in the Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay High School. Both teams had something to prove, the Lady Mustangs looking for their first win after seven consecutive defeats, and the Lady Hounds playing the match without arguably two of their better athletes, setter Maggie Roberts and hitter Hannah Hobbs.

Whenever two top players are missing, it is time for the “next man up” or in this case, “next woman”, and that’s exactly what the Lady Hounds got on Thursday as they got contributions from everyone and raced to their second win of the 2021 campaign, taking down the Lady Mustangs in straight sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.

Those in attendance at MHS on Thursday and who witnessed the beginning of the first set may have thought that the home team was in for a long evening. It was Lynchburg who took immediate control of the set, With Lanie Lunsford and Katie Young combining for 13 service points, the visitors built what looked to be an insurmountable 19-7 advantage, but no one made that apparent to the feisty Lady Hounds.

Coach Crystal Roberts’ troops began to chip away at the Lynchburg lead, beginning with a quartet of service points from Emma Farley that cut the deficit to 19-12. Two straight points for the Lady Mustangs made it 21-12 but with Kameyl Carter starting to d0minate at the net and Zoe Arnold at the service line, the Lady Hounds sliced the lead again, this time to 23-18.

With the home team down by five, one of those Lady Hounds who stepped up turned the whole momentum of the match. Zoey Fuchs stepped to the service line with her team down six and when she was finished, her team had won the first set. Fuchs reeled off seven straight successful serves, the last two of them aces as her team pulled off the improbable comeback and took the opening set 25-23.

In the early moments of the second set, the Lady Mustangs temporarily regained their composure to open up another lead, this time at 7-3, but again the Lady Hounds had a comeback in their bag of tricks. A service ace from Farley, a kill by Arnold, and then four successful serves from Arnold put Manchester in front 13-10.

The two teams then stayed close over the next series of points, with the Lady Mustangs rallying to take a 18-17 advantage, but again it was a young lady who stepped up and made the difference. After her team regained the sideout, Coach Roberts called on Jenna Campbell to serve and Campbell was up to the task, firing off eight consecutive points, aided by a trio of Carter kills, the last of which wrapped up a 25-18 second set victory for the Lady Hounds.

With their backs against the proverbial wall, the Lady Mustangs hung around in the third set, jumping to an early advantage thanks to the serves of Bell Vesey. With Lynchburg up 9-5, the Lady Hounds put together another comeback, again with Campbell on serve, and resulting in an 11-9 lead for the home team. The two sides began swapping points until a string of six of seven for the Lady Hounds snapped a 13-all tie and gave Manchester a 19-14 lead.

From there on, the Lady Hounds took care of business, getting kills from Carter and Harkey Rideout and finished off the set and the match with three service points from Fuchs as they took the third set 25-19 and the match in three.

“With some players missing, our teamwork was incredible,” said Coach Roberts in her postgame radio interview. “We had some great contributions and some really timely play.”

The Lady Hounds were back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a tough task, traveling to Seaman to face the SHAC defending champion North Adams Lady Devils.