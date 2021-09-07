Fort Knox to Host Patriot Day Ceremony

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of September 11th, Fort Knox will hold a Patriot Day Ceremony this Saturday. The ceremony will honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the downing of Flight 93. It will take place at...
September 17 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Every third Friday in September, we remember the hardships. endured by Americans captured during war, the loss of those. still missing and unaccounted for, and the continuing grief. borne by more than 81 thousand families awaiting news of. their loved ones. The Defense...
Let's wear our patriotic colors on Friday for Patriot Day. Although Patriots Day is officially Saturday, September 11, we celebrate it on Firday as a reminder of the terrorist attack on our country 20 years ago on September 11, 2001 when members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes in a coordinated terrorist attack. Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in downtown New York City, a third plane flew into the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C., and the final plane was brought down by passengers, who had become aware of the other attacks, in a field in Pennsylvania. Two thousand nine hundred and seventy-seven people died in the attacks, including civilians, military personnel in the Pentagon and the emergency fire fighters, police and medical workers who arrived at the scenes. TODAY we CELEBRATE the heroic efforts of our military, firefighters, police officers, medical workers and civilians who stepped up to defend our country, help their fellow man and show the world what being an American is all about! Let’s always remember the losses, but also remember how we came together as a country and overcame hardships….It is what unites us!
20 years since the devastating attacks of September 11, 2001, the U.S. Army’s training base in South Carolina, Fort Jackson, plans on hosting an anniversary ceremony. Fort Jackson will honor the 3,000 people killed on September 11, 2001, and the soldiers and others who died in the wars after by commemorating the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks that happened on that dreadful day.
Groves-Walker American Legion Post 346, along with the cities of Farmington and Farmington Hills, will present their 20th Annual Patriot Day Ceremony from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Walter Sundquist Pavilion at Riley Park Downtown Farmington Center, at Grand River Avenue and Grove St. The ceremony...
Southeast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day in remembrance of the fallen during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. A 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40-8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in front of Academic Hall. The Southeast community and public are invited to attend.
Amanda Woods, Military and Veterans Services officer, presents Jackson Police Officer Michael Shy a military challenge coin. Woods and University President Carlos Vargas presented the coins to area first responders with help from Woods’ son, Zeke. Photo by Gregory Dullum. Southeast Missouri State University observed Patriot Day with a ceremony...
efferson City's two day celebration, 'Patriot Day' has events scheduled throughout the weekend honoring those who lost their lives on September 11th.
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past four years, the city of Box Elder has commemorated the anniversary of 9/11 by celebrating all active and retired military service members with events throughout the day. The annual Patriot Day celebration is an opportunity for people in the community of all...
Downtown Needles, California: The Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 held their Patriot Day 2021 Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 on Saturday, September 11th, 2021 for the 20th remembrance of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was broadcast live on Facebook the Patriot Day 2021 Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11. Members...
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Sept. 14, 2021) Fort Leonard Wood leaders hosted a virtual Retiree Appreciation Day town hall event Sept. 10, livestreamed on Facebook. Lea Ann Starmer, assistant Retirement Services officer, welcomed everyone to Fort Leonard Wood’s 42nd annual Retiree Appreciation Day, where, like last year, many events — the RAD dinner, health fair, golf tournament and bus tour — had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
ABERDEEN – Bells will be ringing Sept. 17 in celebration of Constitution Day through a ceremony on the steps of City Hall beginning at 2:45 p.m. This year is the third year the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has partnered with the William Gray Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution for the ceremony.
On the 20th anniversary of the national tragedy of September 11, 2001, Penta Career Center marked Patriot Day with a ceremony outside the main entrance. This year’s tribute was particularly poignant as it marked two decades after the terrorist attacks against the United States. Reliving a tragic memory is neither pleasant nor easy, but it is necessary for healing and lessons to be learned. Those…
