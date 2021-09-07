Fort Knox to Host Patriot Day Ceremony

Let's wear our patriotic colors on Friday for Patriot Day. Although Patriots Day is officially Saturday, September 11, we celebrate it on Firday as a reminder of the terrorist attack on our country 20 years ago on September 11, 2001 when members of the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes in a coordinated terrorist attack. Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in downtown New York City, a third plane flew into the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C., and the final plane was brought down by passengers, who had become aware of the other attacks, in a field in Pennsylvania. Two thousand nine hundred and seventy-seven people died in the attacks, including civilians, military personnel in the Pentagon and the emergency fire fighters, police and medical workers who arrived at the scenes. TODAY we CELEBRATE the heroic efforts of our military, firefighters, police officers, medical workers and civilians who stepped up to defend our country, help their fellow man and show the world what being an American is all about! Let’s always remember the losses, but also remember how we came together as a country and overcame hardships….It is what unites us!

8 DAYS AGO