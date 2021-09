September Economic Development Advisory Commission Meeting. KINGMAN, Ariz. – The City of Kingman is continuing to take the necessary steps to continue to protect City Council and Commission members, our residents, and city team members to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. The City of Kingman is conducting the 12Noon, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Economic Development Advisory Commission meeting virtually, with no in-person attendance. The city is continuing to encourage the public to utilize the electronic means to participate in the meeting. This will allow the public to attend and still allow phone-in, and submitted written comments.

