Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will SHIB Go After Tuesday’s 17% Plunge?

Despite predictions that the Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) renaissance is not over, the popular meme cryptocurrency began today on a low note. As of this writing, it is down 5 cents on the day from 31 cents to 26 cents. At one point, Dogecoin prices dipped as low as 21 cents, a drop of roughly 115.76%. As InvestorPlace’s Brenden Rearick notes, “When the king meme goes up, its court moves in sympathy.” That seems to be true for when it goes down as well. Similar dog cryptos aren’t fairing much better. Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) has plunged 17% today, despite the recent purchase of 150 coins by a large wallet investor. Investors are left to scramble to understand what the future will look like for Shiba Inu price predictions.