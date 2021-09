William Alan (Bill) Tuinstra, resident of Methow, Washington passed away at age 68 on August 11, 2020, following a long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. A memorial gathering for those who wish to honor and celebrate Bill’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Methow Community Center (the old Methow Schoolhouse building behind the Methow Post Office).