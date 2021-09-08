CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, PA

No injuries reported following one-vehicle crash in Jay Township

Bradford Era
 5 days ago

RIDGWAY — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at 1:07 a.m. Sunday on Cleveland Street, Jay Township, Elk County. According to Ridgway-based state police, an SUV driven by Brayden Ramsey, 18, of Force, was traveling west on Cleveland Street when he observed a deer enter the roadway from the right side of the road. Ramsey swerved to avoid the deer and went off the left side of the roadway. The SUV rolled onto its right side after hitting a small embankment.

