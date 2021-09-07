CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

Heath City Councilman John Beaman announces candidacy for Rockwall County Judge

By The Rockwall Times
therockwalltimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Beaman is a candidate for Rockwall County Judge 2022 after serving two terms on Heath City Council. “We are blessed with an amazing community, and the future is very bright,” John said; “however, we need clear vision and strong leadership if we are to fulfill our potential. The Roman philosopher Seneca once said, ‘no wind is favorable if one does not know to which port he is sailing.’ The same applies to us today. Together, we will establish a clear vision – a strategic plan – to achieve our greatest potential; together, we will make Rockwall County the example for other counties to follow. I look forward to sharing what we will do specifically to make Rockwall County achieve its greatest potential!”

