Menomonie, WI

Steven Douglas Ersland

baldwin-bulletin.com
 7 days ago

Steven Douglas Ersland, age 68 of Menomonie, formerly of Baldwin lost his battle to cancer, Thursday August 26th, 2021, at his residence with those who loved him the most at his bedside. Steve was born on March 19, 1953, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin; the son of Lawrence and Margaret (Chamberlin Ersland) Wagar. He was raised in the states of Oregon and Washington where he attended school. He came to Wisconsin in 1986 where he was united in marriage to Lisa M. Kerns in Hammond on July 26, 1986. Steve worked many years in factory. He worked several years for SMC in Somerset and also did some janitorial work.

