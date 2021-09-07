CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Donald Kevin Johnson

baldwin-bulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Kevin Johnson, age 68 of River Falls, passed away August 29, 2021, at the United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Donald was born to Robert and Judy (Zoya) Johnson, on August 20, 1953, in St. Paul. He attended Baldwin-Woodville High School and spend nearly 33 years working with Vollrath and Kolpak before retiring. In his younger years Donnie loved snowmobiling and fishing, and later in life became a fan of John Deere Riding Lawn Mowers. He enjoyed jumping in one of his many different vehicles he owned and going for a drive, watching old westerns, and going up to Big Blake Lake. Donnie was fond of spending time with his family, and truly loved his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

