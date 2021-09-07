5 Photographers Show Hong Kong in all its Mesmerizing Glory

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Hong Kong is a special place, especially for photography. Whether you shoot street or architecture, it’s is the perfect hub for making compelling photographs. We’ve had the pleasure of receiving many submissions from photographers shooting in Hong Kong; we’ve published many of them. So when we decided to do a round-up of our favorites, we were almost spoilt for choice. But we got to our final selection in the end, and now it’s time to share it with you.