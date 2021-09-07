HEALing Communities: We must not become numb to overdoses

Many in our community are painfully aware of the grief and hurt overdoses cause in their own lives and in those around them. Overdose deaths create ripple effects of shock and despair in families, neighborhoods, villages and towns, and the recovery and treatment communities at large. This is something we cannot and will never get used to. We must not become numb to the climbing numbers of overdoses and lives lost. We must remember them as individuals whose potential we have lost forever. We must continue to talk about substance use disorder and work to reduce the stigma around it, so people who are struggling are not ashamed to seek help and treatment.