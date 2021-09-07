CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

HEALing Communities: We must not become numb to overdoses

By Monika Salvage Special to The Citizen
Citizen Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany in our community are painfully aware of the grief and hurt overdoses cause in their own lives and in those around them. Overdose deaths create ripple effects of shock and despair in families, neighborhoods, villages and towns, and the recovery and treatment communities at large. This is something we cannot and will never get used to. We must not become numb to the climbing numbers of overdoses and lives lost. We must remember them as individuals whose potential we have lost forever. We must continue to talk about substance use disorder and work to reduce the stigma around it, so people who are struggling are not ashamed to seek help and treatment.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
Auburn, NY
Health
The Associated Press

Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. (AP) — Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression as it crawled from Texas into southern Louisiana on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain across a landscape where Hurricane Ida destroyed thousands of rooftops now covered with flimsy tarps. Forecasters said Nicholas would slow to a stall over central Louisiana through...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Opioid Overdose#Opioids#Drug Overdose#Naloxone#Narcan#Psa#Healtogetherstories Org
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy