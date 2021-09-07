Thursday, Sept. 9

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMr. Charles Lee (Charlie) Andrews, 62, entered into rest August 29, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory: eleven siblings, Bernestine A. Hill, Yvonne A. Bush, Merlendia A. Tanksley, all of Augusta, GA, Pastor Quinn A. (Pastor Melvin) Bell of Stone Mountain, GA, Rose A. Laing of Ellenwood, GA, Robert S. (Robin) Andrews of Warrenton, GA, Connie A. (Elder Gregory) Butler, Elder Sherry A. Jackson, all of Augusta, GA, Kathy (J.C.) Mills-Brantley,of Akron, OH, Scottie L. (Janelle) Paschal and Rachel A. Smith, both of Augusta, GA; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and additional sorrowing friends. Memorial Services were held September 4, 2021 at Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA with Rev. Lyndon Heath, Officiant. Thomson Funeral System, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.

