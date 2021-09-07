Michael K. Collins

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Collins, 33, of Fairmount, died unexpectedly in an auto accident on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Michael was born on Jan. 10, 1988 in Bethesda, Maryland, son of Michael E. Collins and the late Leisa (Marley) King. Michael graduated from Madison-Grant High School in 2008. He married Alexis Cain on June 1, 2013. He worked in Shipping at American Mobile Power. Michael was a kind, loving, and friendly man who loved his family and spending time with his children Kent and Nora. He enjoyed coaching Kent’s coaches pitch baseball team. He was an avid Colt’s and Michigan Fan.

