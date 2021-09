Coach: Beth Choiniere (third season) Last Year’s Record: Only four games due to COVID, 1-3 on the year. Graduation Losses: Ruby Yerkes, Ellie Coyle, Isabel Bourgeois, Sierra Shippee, Kylie LaPete, Polly Currier. Returnees: Ellie Rice, Sr., D; Avery Tomczyk, Sr., D; Anna Cushing, Sr., D; Keating Maurer, Sr., F/GK; Elizabeth...