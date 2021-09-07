CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SportsTalkATL’s 2021 Midseason Braves Top 30 Prospect List: The top 10 and full list

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few weeks I’ve covered 20 of the 30 prospects found on our Midseason Braves Top 30 Prospect List. Today we’ll wrap this series up by discussing the top 10. Below you’ll find tables for each group of ten covered so far, with the final ten at the bottom. If you click on the title of each table it will direct you to that particular post regarding those ten players. You can also find a list of all 30 players at my personal blog, Braves Farm, linked here. This final update to the Top 30 will likely serve as our rankings until pre-season 2022, though I’ll continue to provide monthly check-ins on these players for the rest of the current season (currently underway for August), as well as any updates regarding promotions, trades… etc.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Phillies part ways with another struggling pitcher

Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers. The Phillies season isn’t over yet, but the mass exodus of mediocre pitching is in full swing. Neftali Feliz was the first to go. Then, they traded Spencer Howard and two low-level pitching prospects to the Texas Rangers for Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy, Hans Crouse, and some cash. In August, Chase Anderson was released and also found his way to the Rangers. Most recently, Vince Velasquez has been designated for assignment, and now, Enyel De Los Santos has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
sandiegouniontribune.com

LEADING OFF: Cole a go, Greinke returns, Brewers make pitch

A look at what’s happening around the majors Tuesday:. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (14-7, 2.78 ERA), pushed back because of left hamstring tightness, is set to start on six days’ rest at Baltimore. Cole will have a new shortstop behind him, too, after New York moved error-prone Gleyber Torres to...
MLB
MLB

Tuesday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Rangers: Josh Jung, OF (MLB No. 51), Triple-A Round Rock. Jung recorded a season-high four hits on Tuesday. He ended his ninth game with the Triple-A affiliate 4-for-5 with three doubles and a home run. The third baseman had the Albuquerque Isotopes figured out early as the first two of his two-baggers came during the first and second innings. Jung continued to rake in the fifth and sixth frames, knocking his third double of the game and a homer respectively. He’s now slashing .305/.366/.557 on the year between Double and Triple-A. Rangers prospect stats »
MLB
NBC Sports

Another Phillie enters MLB's Top 100 prospects list

One of the Phillies' top prospects snuck into MLB.com's Top 100 list, updated this week. Shortstop Bryson Stott, the Phils' first-round pick in 2019 out of UNLV, is No. 100. The only other Phillie in the Top 100 is right-hander Mick Abel, their 2020 first-round pick. The 20-year-old Abel is ranked 66th.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Register Citizen

Frank Mozzicato tops this year's Top 20 prospects list of players with Connecticut ties

With no minor-league season last year, Hearst Connecticut Media’s annual top 20 prospects list of players with Connecticut ties took a hiatus. It’s back this year, and not surprisingly, there’s a new No. 1 atop the list after the Kansas City Royals surprised the baseball world by taking East Catholic lefty ace Frank Mozzicato with the seventh overall pick in July’s MLB Draft. The Royals’ gain was UConn’s loss — Mozzicato had signed to pitch with the Huskies, but found 3.55 million reasons to begin his pro career instead.
CONNECTICUT STATE
floridagators.com

Nation-Leading Six Gators Listed Among D1Baseball’s Top-100 College Draft Prospects

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A nation-leading six Gators were ranked inside D1Baseball's Top-100 College Draft Prospects list for the 2022 MLB Draft on Thursday. Only eight programs in the country placed four or more players within the top 100 and Florida is the only school with six players to make the cut. Gators garnering inclusion on D1Baseball's list are as follows:
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Kyle Muller
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
Shea Langeliers
Person
Cristian Pache
Seattle Times

Nolan Arenado hits 30th homer, Cardinals beat Reds 6-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the eighth and had three RBIs and Paul DeJong had a solo shot to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Saturday night. St. Louis has won three of four and gained a game on...
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros' Yordan Alvarez practicing at first base

ARLINGTON — After his somewhat unexpected success in left field, Yordan Alvarez’s defensive duties may be expanding. Alvarez has increased his pregame work at first base during recent days. On Sunday, manager Dusty Baker acknowledged he tried to put Alvarez at first base during last week’s 11-2 blowout win against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Three-time Cardinals All-Star Matt Carpenter: 'I definitely want to play' in 2022

Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is in the midst of the worst season of his career at the plate and will turn 36 in November, but the three-time All-Star made clear this week that he’s hoping for a chance to right the ship in 2022. The Cardinals are a lock to buy out his $18.5M club option, but Carpenter tells Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he’s not currently thinking about calling it quits.
MLB
ESPN

Arizona Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith has 10-day suspension upheld by MLB

SEATTLE -- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith has lost his appeal and will serve a 10-day suspension for the use of a foreign substance in a game. Smith is the second major league pitcher to serve a suspension under umpires' increased emphasis on enforcing the banned-substance rules. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Smith had his appeal hearing Sept. 7 and is not with the team on its current trip, which continued Saturday night in Seattle.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportstalkatl#Braves Farm#Game Power#Drew Waters#Era#Triple A Gwinnett#K 9 Aa Mississippi#Org#The M Braves
ESPN

Skubal expected to start as Detroit hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (89-53, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-76, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (4-3, 4.65 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.30 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) LINE: Tigers +133, Rays -154; over/under is 9 1/2 runs.
MLB
Post-Bulletin

Twins rookie Nick Gordon cherishes first start at shortstop

MINNEAPOLIS — Nick Gordon didn’t sleep much on Friday night, excited about the opportunity he would have in front of him to fulfill a longtime dream. As a kid, he grew up dreaming of being a shortstop in the big leagues. He idolized hall of famer Derek Jeter, a one-time teammate of his father, Tom Gordon.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Brewers' Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader Combine for No-Hitter vs. Cleveland

The ninth no-hitter of the 2021 MLB season belongs to Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and star reliever Josh Hader. For the third time this season, it was Cleveland watching its opponent celebrate the feat. Burnes was lights-out with 14 strikeouts and one walk over eight innings in a 3-0...
MLB
Bless You Boys

Rays 7, Tigers 2: Mize struggles, bats sputter

The Detroit Tigers managed just three hits in this one as the Rays beat up on Casey Mize and Bryan Garcia to even the series at a game apiece. It just wasn’t the Tigers day. Casey Mize was due for another short outing, but this wasn’t quite what manager A.J. Hinch had in mind. After a scoreless first, Mize allowed a pair of triples to Joey Wendle and Kevin Kiermaier as the Rays pushed three runs across in the second inning. The long inning would be Mize’s last.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/12/21: Harry Ford, Julio Rodríguez, Vince Velasquez, Angels pitching updates

Happy opening day of the football season to those who celebrate. Here’s your annual reminder that you can find all the Seahawks news, analysis, and discussion your little blue and action green heart desires over at Field Gulls. As another reminder, as it is game day for the Hawks, the Mariners radio cast will be on 770 AM instead of the usual 710. It’s a pretty packed sports day so let’s get right to your daily serving of links:
MLB
Ottumwa Courier

Rengifo homers with 3 RBIs to lead Angels over Astros 4-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Rengifo homered with three RBIs to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night. David Fletcher and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive singles to start the game before Fletcher scored on a one-out double by Jared Walsh. The Angels made it 2-0 when Ohtani scored on a groundout by Rengifo.
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Tampa Bay Rays: 2B Willi Castro, SS Niko Goodrum for Casey Mize

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 81 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (7-7, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Chris Archer (1-1, 5.28 ERA). Tigers lineup:. CF Akil Baddoo. 1B Jonathan Schoop. LF Robbie Grossman. DH Miguel Cabrera. 3B...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy