SportsTalkATL’s 2021 Midseason Braves Top 30 Prospect List: The top 10 and full list

Over the last few weeks I’ve covered 20 of the 30 prospects found on our Midseason Braves Top 30 Prospect List. Today we’ll wrap this series up by discussing the top 10. Below you’ll find tables for each group of ten covered so far, with the final ten at the bottom. If you click on the title of each table it will direct you to that particular post regarding those ten players. You can also find a list of all 30 players at my personal blog, Braves Farm, linked here. This final update to the Top 30 will likely serve as our rankings until pre-season 2022, though I’ll continue to provide monthly check-ins on these players for the rest of the current season (currently underway for August), as well as any updates regarding promotions, trades… etc.