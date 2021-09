Edward Gadson, son of the late Ransom and Luellen Gadson, departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. He was born on Oct. 20, 1941, in Sumter. He was an active member of High Hills AME Church, Dalzell, where he accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior, and served faithfully as an usher until he was no longer able to do so. His commitment to his duties as a door keeper in the house of the Lord showed his faithfulness not only to God, but to his church as well.

SUMTER, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO