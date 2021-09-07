Death on the Common: My Mother's Murder, review: unimaginable horror turned to hope

In 1992 Rachel Nickell was walking on Wimbledon Common with her two-year-old when she was attacked and brutally murdered. Her son, Alex, the only witness, was found covered in mud and blood: he too had been savagely beaten. It was a horror that gripped the nation but one that was compounded by the looming shadow of Alex’s future – he was a victim as much as his poor mother. What sort of life could possibly emerge from such grievous beginnings?